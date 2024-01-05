FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show Palestinians Faking Injuries In Gaza

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show Palestinians in Gaza purportedly faking injuries sustained as a result of the Israel-Hamas War.

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Moroccan actor and director Karim Doniazalle, who indicated it is not related to the current conflict.

Fact Check:

Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American and former senior official at the U.S. Department of Education, has resigned as a result of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War, according to Axios. “I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives,” Habash wrote in a two-page letter, CNN reported.

The X video, viewed over 12,000 times, claims to show Palestinians in Gaza purportedly faking injuries sustained as a result of the Israel-Hamas War. In the video, a camera crew films a scene where what looks like a medical team wheels a patient into a hospital on a gurney. At the end of the video, the patient sits up on the gurney and looks uninjured. The word “Pallywood” is included in the video’s caption.

The video does not show Palestinians in Gaza purportedly faking injuries sustained as a result of the Israel-Hamas War, however. The video was originally shared on Instagram on Oct. 30 by Doniazalle. The hashtags “#bollywood,” “#acteur,” and “#morocco” are included in the post’s caption, which suggest the video is not real but instead shows a movie being filmed. According to Doniazalle’s Instagram profile, he is an actor and director based in Morocco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Doniazalle (@doniazalle)

In addition, Doniazalle indicated via the video’s comment section that it is not linked to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“I am full, and the director of the shot you are watching is from a movie, and I am full, I have nothing to do with Gaza and Israel,” he wrote.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The term “Pallywood” combines the words Palestine and Hollywood and is used to suggest stories of Palestinians in Gaza are merely propaganda, according to France24. (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show Houthi Wedding On Israeli Ship)

Check Your Fact has contacted Doniazalle for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.