FACT CHECK: Did The Epstein Docs Show Stephen Hawking Liked ‘Watching Naked Midgets’ Solve Math Problems?

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims that the released documents about deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein show that deceased scientist Stephen Hawking liked watching naked midgets solve math problems.

BRO STEPHEN HAWKING ENJOYED WATCHING NAKED MIDGETS SOLVE MATH 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6RDRQQd5Tt — HUNCHO (@huncho) January 4, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this is a real document. The person who made it noted that it was a fake.

Fact Check:

Dozens of court documents connected to a lawsuit against Epstein were unsealed this week, according to The Associated Press. More documents will become public in upcoming days, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of what appears to be a court transcript, claiming that Hawking “enjoyed watching naked midgets solve math.”

“Yes, he liked watching undressed midgets solve complex equations on a too-high-up chalkboard,” someone allegedly said. (RELATED: Did Bill Maher Kick Whoopi Goldberg Off His Show?)

This claim, however, is false. Check Your Fact reviewed the available Epstein documents on CourtListener and did not find any documents stating that Hawking watched naked midgets solve math. No credible news outlet has reported on any such document detailing these allegations.

The claim appears to originate from another viral tweet. The account that tweeted the claim acknowledged it was fake in a further tweet and noted that the image description on the original tweet says it was a meme.

KnowYourMeme and the Daily Dot both reported on how the image was fake. While this particular image is fake, Hawking does appear in the available Epstein documents. The New York Post reported that the documents showed that Epstein offered a “reward” to debunk claims that Hawking had an “underage orgy.”