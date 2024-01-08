FACT CHECK: Resurfaced Video Of Naomi Campbell Is Not In Response To Epstein List

A video shared on social media purports model Naomi Campbell responded to the recent release of a list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. 🚨BREAKING: Naomi Campbell releases video statement after appearing on the Epstein client list: “This is a direct character assassination.” pic.twitter.com/euZBNwNFBK — max (@outtaminds) January 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was released to 2019.

Fact Check:

More than 100 people have been named in the newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, The Independent reported. The documents include the names of victims, friends and associates of Epstein and includes notable names including former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

A post shared on Twitter purports Campbell made a video responding to the recent revelations that her name was on a list of Epstein associates. The video shows Campbell sitting down with a mic on her top addressing cameras. The caption reads, “BREAKING: Naomi Campbell releases video statement after appearing on the Epstein client list: ‘This is a direct character assassination.'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this video was released in response to the recent list that was made public of associates and friends of Epstein. The video dates back to 2019 when Campbell discussed her connection to Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. The video’s description details that it is in response to an article published by The Mail the Sunday before. This is most likely referring to an article by Adam Luck. Though the time stamp claims the article was first published on that Saturday, the byline states it was published Sunday.

News reports, such as Atlanta Black Star, indicate that the video was old but have resurfaced after the Epstein list was revealed. One of Epstein's accusers Virginia Giuffre was seen in a picture with Epstein wife Ghislaine Maxwell at Campbell's birthday party. Campbell then addressed the revelation in this video.