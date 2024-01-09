FACT CHECK: No, The New York Times Did Not Report On ‘Low Amount’ Of Civilian Casualties In Ukraine

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows an article from The New York Times saying Western military experts were “bewildered by low amount of civilian casualties in Ukraine.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally altered. The New York Times did not publish this article, a spokesperson for the outlet confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Russian missiles and drone strikes killed at least four Ukrainian civilians on Monday, according to CNBC. An additional 30 people were injured during the attack, which hit urban areas across Ukraine, including housing and a shopping mall, AP News reported.

An X photo allegedly shows a New York Times article regarding a purported low amount of civilian casualties in Ukraine. The photo used in the alleged article shows several people in uniform carrying out what looks to be gurney

“Western military experts bewildered by low amount of civilian casualties in Ukraine,” the alleged headline reads. Underneath, a sub headline reads, “The low amount of civilian casualties has made some experts question the quality of Russian weapons.”

The photo is digitally altered, however. The alleged story cannot be found on the New York Times’ website or any of its social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports from the New York Times or other outlets to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: Facebook Post Does Not Show Genuine New York Daily News Headline)



“Confirming that this is fake. You can see the original story (with Constant’s byline, the Reuters image and Dec 30 date) here,” a New York Times spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email, referencing a genuine New York Times article.

“How a Russian Barrage Evaded Ukraine’s Defenses to Wreak Deadly Chaos,” the genuine headline reads. Its subhead reads, “In one of the war’s largest bombardments, 35 missiles slipped through Ukraine’s air cover on Friday, killing dozens. Ukraine responded with shelling on the Russian region of Belgorod, killing at least 22.”