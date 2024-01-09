FACT CHECK: Video Of Bill Clinton Being Asked About Epstein Is From 2022

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show former President Bill Clinton recently answering a question about late financier turned sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked about the Epstein Island, Bill Clinton just laughed it off without a proper explanation. American fathers’ daughters were dishonored. Last hope, Trump.#EpsteinClientList #EpsteinList #EpsteinIsland #Epstein pic.twitter.com/R4ln3guEPB — Insider Times (@Insider_Times) January 2, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from November 2022 and was shared on X by journalist Juan Mendoza Diaz. According to the video’s caption, Mendoza Diaz asked Clinton about Epstein at a rally in Laredo, Texas at the time.

Graydon Carter, former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, denied Clinton pressured the magazine not to write about Epstein, according to The Telegraph. The claim follows newly unsealed emails in which Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said Clinton “threatened” Vanity Fair, Business Insider reported.

“Any comments on the alleged allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?” someone off-camera asks Clinton in the video, which has received over 10,000 views as of writing. The former Democratic President laughs before responding, “I think the evidence is clear.”

“I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. ‘I think the answer is clear,'” Mendoza Diaz wrote on X. He later shared another tweet reading, “Correction: ‘I think the evidence is clear.'”

I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “I think the answer is clear.” pic.twitter.com/ZtDR96PJwF — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) November 7, 2022

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any recent credible news reports about Clinton or Epstein.

Although the video is from 2022, Clinton was named 73 times in recent court documents released on Jan. 3 related to Giuffre’s case against the late financier’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Although Clinton is not accused of any wrongdoing, the documents indicate he had a close personal relationship with Epstein. (RELATED: Did The Epstein Docs Show Stephen Hawking Liked ‘Watching Naked Midgets’ Solve Math Problems?)

According to Misbar, Clinton “denied any close ties with Epstein in 2019.”

Check Your Fact has contacted Clinton via his press office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.