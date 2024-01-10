FACT CHECK: X Post Claiming Donald Trump Worked With Epstein On Miss Universe Pageant Is Satirical

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a tweet from former President Donald Trump saying he and late financier turned sex offender Jeffrey Epstein worked on Trump’s Miss Universe pageant together.

Every day TFIDIOT45 exposes a new level of stupidity with these spontaneous confessions… https://t.co/YpmSmsyGNA — Mike Sears★! (@sears4085) January 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The purported tweet is satirical. The X handle featured in the tweet is not Trump’s, and an advanced search of the former Republican President’s account does not generate the supposed remark.

Fact Check:

Trump is set to return to a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. Tuesday for a hearing on whether or not he has “presidential immunity” relating to an indictment focused on his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to Politico. Trump was indicted over his supposed efforts to overturn the election in August, the outlet reported.

“So these logs allege I went to Epstein’s Mansion & Spa a couple of times. NO BIG DEAL!! We worked hard on MY MISS UNIVERSE pageant while I was there and ran through several ways to hold the contest. How can we be expected to practice without young and beautiful girls to stand in as competitors? And how can I help that women are naturally attracted to me? IT WAS ALL WORK-RELATED!” the purported tweet from Trump shared via the X post reads.

The purported tweet is not genuine but satirical. Firstly, the handle included in the purported tweet is not that of Trump’s verified account and contains an expletive. In addition, the date the purported post was published is Jan. 3, 2026, or two years from the present. Thirdly, Trump’s display name (labeling him as the 45th and 47th president) and profile picture also do not match that of his actual account, @realDonaldTrump. The purported remark is not generated via an advanced search of Trump’s verified X account.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports indicating Trump made the purported remark. In fact, the only result appearing in a keyword search is an article from Reuters, who also labeled the remark as satirical. Furthermore, the former Republican President has not referenced the remark via his website or his TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: Video Of Bill Clinton Being Asked About Epstein Is From 2022)

Although the purported tweet is satirical, Trump has recently been referenced alongside Epstein in the media. Trump’s name appears in court documents released on Jan. 3 related to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s case against the late financier turned sex offender’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite being named in the documents, Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Check Your Fact has contacted Trump’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.