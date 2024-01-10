FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show An Underwater View Of Recent Earthquake In Japan

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows an underwater perspective of the recent earthquake in Japan.

The moment Japanese divers were caught during Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake 😳 pic.twitter.com/59NGnQ72q9 — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Nuked4Every1) January 3, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was originally posted in November 2023, predating the recent earthquake in Japan.

Fact Check:

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan’s western coast on New Year’s Day has resulted in over 300 people missing and at least 180 dead, according to AP News. Rescue efforts are being impeded by heavy rain and snow and at least 1,200 aftershocks have occurred, BBC reported.

The X post purports to show video of an underwater view of an earthquake in Japan. The video appears to show footage of multiple scuba divers in the ocean when a strong current hits, kicking up a significant amount of sand.

“The moment Japanese divers were caught during Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake,” the caption reads.

This footage is miscaptioned, however. The video was uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 13, 2023 by 7News Australia. “Scuba divers captured the moment a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Banda Sea, Indonesia,” the description reads.

The footage was also posted on Instagram by a user named Ryo R. Tumpia on Nov. 14, 2023. “This is my original video, because it has gone viral and many people admit it’s not clear,” the caption reads, in part, after being translated from Indonesian. Tumpia also specifies that the video was taken on Nov. 8, 2023, when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Japanese Tsunami)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryo R. Tumpia (@itamkongbagaram)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Tumpia and a 7News spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.