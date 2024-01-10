FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Pro-Palestinian Protester Tackled By Police

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a pro-Palestinian protester being tackled by police in Los Angeles.

Verdict: Misleading

The protester was arrested in 2022. It appears they were protesting about abortion, not Palestine.

Fact Check:

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after blocking bridges and tunnels in New York City, according to Reuters. Protesters also disrupted President Joe Biden’s speech at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in South Carolina, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a pro-Palestinian protester being arrested in Los Angeles. One user wrote, “This is #Los_Angeles! Police brutality #attacks a pro-#Palestine demonstrator.” (RELATED: Facebook Post Does Not Show Genuine New York Daily News Headline)

This claim, however, is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video actually shows a protester in 2022 being arrested by police during a visit to Los Angeles by President Joe Biden.



“Video from Los Angeles shows a protester with a megaphone shouting at a motorcade before officers tackle her and take her into custody. The incident happened as President Biden and other leaders gathered for the Summit of the Americas. (June 9),” reads the video description.

It also appears that the protester was not detained for being pro-Palestinian. The protester appears to have been shouting about abortion, according to Fox News. A Secret Service spokesperson also put out a statement regarding the incident, the outlet reported.

“Shortly after 5 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles. As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing,” the statement reads.