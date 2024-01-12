FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Falsely Claims To Show Insulting Truth Social Post From Trump

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a TRUTH Social post from former President Donald Trump insulting journalist Laura Loomer, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Verdict: False

The post is not genuine. The post does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, and there is no other evidence suggesting he made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Trump said he was “an innocent man” at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial, defying Judge Arthur Engoron’s refusal to allow him to make his own closing statement, according to The Associated Press. Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a lawsuit against Trump in 2022, accusing him of engaging in fraudulent business dealings, the outlet reported.

“I’ve had enough of ALL THE FAKE PEOPLE. Those who publicly say they LOVE TRUMP and behind closed doors they are very different. I call them TWO FACED FAKERS! I’m talking about people like that LOSER LOOMER and someone you all might know BOGUS BANNON and then MARJORIE TRAITER GREENE. All these people are pretenders and part of the hoax like RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA and the endless witchunt [sic],” the purported post from Trump reads.

The claim also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it garnered over 90,000 views.

The post is not genuine, however. Check Your Fact reviewed Trump’s TRUTH Social account and did not find a post repeating the purported remark. The remark is neither referenced via the former Republican President’s official website nor any recent credible news reports about him. In addition, Loomer, Bannon, and Greene have not publicly addressed the purported comment via their respective verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s January 10 Town Hall)

This is not the first instance where a fake TRUTH Social post has circulated online. In December 2023, Check Your Fact debunked an image shared on X purporting to show a TRUTH Social post from Trump in which he appeared to claim “war is coming” and “doctors won’t be here for you.”

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment regarding the post and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.