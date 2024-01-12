FACT CHECK: Video Shows Child Surviving Mudslide In Tajikistan, Predates Current Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a child in Gaza hugging a tree after surviving a recent bombing amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

A child from Gaza lost his home and his family, and the bombing was chasing him from every direction, so he took refuge in a tree and embraced it, seeking safety..😥

The video, which was originally shared on Instagram in September 2023, predates the current conflict and shows a child in Tajikistan who survived a mudslide. The child was identified as 7-year-old Safiallo Mirzozoda, according to an article from Radio Ozodi.

One of every 100 Palestinians have reportedly been killed as a result of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, according to ABC News. The Gaza Strip has 2.3 million residents, the outlet reported.

“A child from Gaza lost his home and his family, and the bombing was chasing him from every direction, so he took refuge in a tree and embraced it, seeking safety.. Their sin is on the necks of the Arab and Muslim rulers,” the X video’s caption purports. In the video, a young boy can be seen shivering and hugging a tree until a man wraps him up in a jacket and carries him off.

The video is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video was originally shared on Instagram in September 2023, one month before the Israel-Hamas conflict began. A translation of the video’s caption indicates the clip of the young boy was recorded in Vahdat, Tajikistan.

“It’s been two days since this video was shared on the Tiktok network, and it is said that it was recorded during the night of torrential rain and flooding in Vahdat. In the video, it can be seen that people are rescuing this child, who apparently survived under the mud,” the translation reads in part. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Pro-Palestinian Protester Tackled By Police)

In addition, the child was identified as 7-year-old Mirzozoda, according to a Sept. 6 article from Radio Ozodi. Heavy rains caused “mudflows, rockfalls and landslides” on Aug. 27 in Tajikistan, according to the same article. One of the mudflows took Mirzozoda away from his grandmother, and he was later found and brought to the hospital, the outlet indicated.

Likewise, the video has not been referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The video also has not been shared on Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ website or verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.