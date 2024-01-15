FACT CHECK: No, The ADL Has Not Classified Cement Truck As An Antisemitic Hate Symbol

A post shared on Facebook claims the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has purportedly classified the cement truck as an antisemitic hate symbol.

Verdict: False

The cement truck is not included in the ADL’s list of hate symbols. An ADL spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Antisemitism has increased since the start of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, with the ADL recording 3,283 antisemitic incidents occurring between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7, according to CNN. Amid this revelation, the ADL announced it would publish “report cards” tracking antisemitism at universities, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Facebook post claims the ADL has purportedly classified the cement truck as an antisemitic hate symbol. The post features an image appearing to show the cement truck included on the ADL’s website under its list of “General Hate Symbols.” “Damn the ADL works FAST,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating the ADL had purportedly classified the cement truck as an antisemitic hate symbol. In fact, the opposite is true. Only one article from Full Fact labeling the claim as false appears via a keyword search.

Likewise, the ADL has neither issued a press release nor a statement published to its verified social media accounts confirming it had classified the cement truck as an antisemitic hate symbol. In addition, the cement truck is not included in the ADL’s list of “General Hate Symbols” available via its website. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Houthi Attack On U.S. Warship)

An ADL spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This cement truck claim is a complete fabrication and was created by someone attempting to discredit our work. Unfortunately, it is part of a wave of online antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish tunnels. We have reached out to social media platforms, urging them to take action against such obvious misinformation and hate,” the spokesperson said.