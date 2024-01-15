FACT CHECK: Did Navy JAG Corps Investigators Arrest Mehdi Hasan?

A post shared on Facebook claims Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps investigators purportedly arrested MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on the charge of treason.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 9 article published by the satire site “Real Raw News.” A Navy JAG spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Hasan has quit MSNBC rather than stay at the network as an analyst and fill-in anchor, according to The Associated Press. In November, MSNBC announced Hasan would remain with the network after canceling his show, “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Navy JAG Corps investigators purportedly arrested Hasan on the charge of treason, “alleging that he misused his authority at MSNBC to exacerbate the Plandemic hoax by broadcasting provably false COVID-19 and vaccine metrics to millions of gullible viewers.” The post further claims Hasan supposedly received money from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for urging his viewers to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 9 article published by the satire site, “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Navy JAG Corps investigators had purportedly arrested Hasan. The claim is neither repeated on the Navy JAG Corps’ website nor on its verified social media accounts. In addition, Hasan has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Houthi Attack On U.S. Warship)

Navy JAG spokesperson Patricia Babb denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This [claim] is not true,” Babb said.