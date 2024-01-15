FACT CHECK: Video Digitally Altered To Show Elon Musk Doubting The Moon Landing

A post shared on social media purportedly shows SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sharing his doubt that the moon landing was real.

Musk recently commented on the news that New York City school students were forced to study remotely after the school buildings were used by the city to house migrants, The New York Post reported. Musk claimed on X that their citizens’ homes are next and is “leading to a collapse of social services.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed Musk doubted the moon landing. The videos shows Musk sitting on a stage allegedly making the claim.

“I have some doubts about the authenticity of the lunar mission claimed by NASA back in 1969,” he appears to say. “It’s hard to believe that we could have accomplished such a feat with the technology available at the time.”

Text on the video reads, “’It’s hard to believe’ Said Elon Musk.”