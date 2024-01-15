FACT CHECK: Video Digitally Altered To Show Elon Musk Doubting The Moon Landing
A post shared on social media purportedly shows SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sharing his doubt that the moon landing was real.
Verdict: False
The video has been altered.
Fact Check:
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed Musk doubted the moon landing. The videos shows Musk sitting on a stage allegedly making the claim.
“I have some doubts about the authenticity of the lunar mission claimed by NASA back in 1969,” he appears to say. “It’s hard to believe that we could have accomplished such a feat with the technology available at the time.”
Text on the video reads, “’It’s hard to believe’ Said Elon Musk.”
The claim is inaccurate. The video has been digitally altered. The original video was from June 2023 when Musk spoke to Edison International president and CEO Pedro Pizarro about the future of electric vehicles. The video contains no such comments from Musk.
The edited video appears to stem from a TikTok account called deepfakechad and the hashtags deepfake and ai are in the descriptions of the video. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)
