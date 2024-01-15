FACT CHECK: No, Lauren Boebert Did Not Say The Moon Is ‘More Useful’ Than The Sun

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows a quote from Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert about the moon being “more useful” than the sun.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Boebert said this. It appears to have originally been posted to Reddit in February 2023.

Fact Check:

Boebert’s ex-husband has been arrested on six criminal charges after he and Boebert reportedly got in a physical altercation last weekend, according to USA Today. Days later, Jason Boebert got into another fight with his 18-year-old son and grabbed a rifle when he realized his son was calling the police, Business Insider reported.

An X image shows a picture of Boebert, alleging that she dubbed the moon “more useful” than the sun. The post features a photo of the politician in the middle of speaking with the alleged quote superimposed on the photo.

“The Moon is actually more useful than the Sun, since the Moon gives us light at night when it’s dark,” the alleged quote reads. “The Sun only gives us light during the day, when it’s already light out.”

There is no evidence Boebert said this, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. However, other outlets, including Snopes, are debunking the claim. (RELATED: No, Lauren Boebert Did Not Say This About Africans)

Furthermore, the quote does not appear on any of her social media accounts.

The quote appears to stem from a February 2023 post on the subreddit r/Showerthoughts.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Boebert spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time Boebert has been misquoted. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Boebert posted that Africans wanted to be slaves.