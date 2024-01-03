FACT CHECK: No, Lauren Boebert Did Not Say This About Africans

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert saying that Africans wanted to be slaves.

Verdict: False

The tweet is fabricated. There is no evidence that Boebert made this claim.

Boebert, currently representing Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, recently announced that she will attempt to switch her district, The Hill reported. She will run for Colorado’s 4th district in her next election cycle.

A Facebook post purports Beobert made a tweet making claims about Africans’ desire to be slavers. The post shares a screenshot of the alleged bot which claims to be posted Dec. 27.

The alleged post reads, “I know liberals can’t stand this question but why did the Africans immigrate here if they didn’t want to be slaves? Get out of your cult for a sec and THINK.” The post that shared this image captioned it “From a “leader” of the Republican Party…”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Boebert made this statement. The image appears to stem from a satirical twitter account called Faith Back Rub. The account self identifies as satire in its bio. It reads, “Opposed Trump since 2015. Aimed this Christian Apologetics page at fascism. Most of the images we share are parodies.”

There is no such tweet found on any of Boebert's social media accounts. There is no record of this tweet found on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding a politician has been spread online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim a post shared evidence of Hillary Clinton being a reptile.