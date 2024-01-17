FACT CHECK: No, Clip Does Not Show Trump Saying He’ll Be President For ‘Four Years And Beyond’

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows former President Donald Trump saying that he will be president for “four years and beyond.”

Trump lets his authoritarian hopes slip out this afternoon. He says he’ll be president for “four years and beyond….” pic.twitter.com/zwq6PKBDww — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) January 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was taken out of context. In context, Trump said he wants Iowa to “be first in the nation” for “four years and beyond.”

Fact Check:

Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses as his supporters turned up to vote despite cold weather, according to CNN. With wind chill reaching the negative 30s, the turnout for the caucuses this year dropped dramatically, with about 110,000 voters this year compared to about 187,000 in 2016, the outlet reported.

An X video alleges former President Donald Trump stated that he would be president for more than a second term. The video allegedly shows Trump giving a speech at a podium, saying that he will be president for “four years and beyond.”

In the video he allegedly says, “But nobody had to call me because I made the commitment and we kept you first in the nation. As long as I have anything to say about it, and that we have a good chance of saying for four years, have a lot to say about it, four years and beyond.”

“Trump lets his authoritarian hopes slip out this afternoon. He says he’ll be president for ‘four years and beyond….'” the caption reads.

The comment has been taken out of context, however. It can be seen in full at around the 5:00 mark in a YouTube video of Trump’s speech given in Indianola, Iowa on Sunday. Before the quote clipped, Trump begins talking about how important it is that the history of Iowa “stay here.” He then says for “four years and beyond,” he wants to make Iowa “the first in the nation.”

Snopes transcribed the speech, providing more context to what Trump actually meant. (RELATED: Facebook Image Falsely Claims To Show Insulting Truth Social Post From Trump)

“Jim Jordan called me. It was very important that we stay. He’s from a different place and he felt just the history of Iowa, right? The history of Iowa. It was very important that it stay here, but nobody had to call me because I made the commitment and we kept you first in the nation,” the transcription reads, in part. “As long as I have anything to say about it — and that we have a good chance of saying for four years, [we’ll] have a lot to say about it, four years and beyond — you’re going to be first in the nation.”

