FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Downed US Jet In Yemen?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a US fighter jet that was recently shot down by Houthi rebels in Yemen. BREAKING First look at the debris of the US F-22 Raptor air superiority fighter jet shot down by Houthi Rebels in Yemen pic.twitter.com/7gW8QVIi55 — Chris Combs (iterative design enjoyer) (@DrChrisCombs) January 12, 2024

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The footage is from 2022.

Fact Check:

US Navy SEALs have recovered Iranian missile parts that were bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, NBC News reported. Two Navy SEALs were lost during an operation off the coast of Somalia where the parts were found and the US has launched a search for the missing service members in the Gulf of Aden.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show footage of a downed jet in Yemen. The video shows wreckage of a plane as men in uniform investigate. The caption reads, “BREAKING First look at the debris of the US F-22 Raptor air superiority fighter jet shot down by Houthi Rebels in Yemen.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video appears to be from 2022 when a Russian bomber was shot down in Ukraine. Other reports from the time confirmed that the plane was a Su-34 fighter-bomber and one crew member was captured The wreckage of that Russian Su-34 bomber (RF-95070) shot down yesterday in Kharkiv. https://t.co/KXtH9faD4T pic.twitter.com/fZtr2qb63e — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 7, 2022

Ukrainian forces have been able to take down several of these jets. Euronews reported Russia has confirmed the loss of at least 10 Su-34s since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. However, the report notes that this number is most likely much higher.