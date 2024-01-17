FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Recent Polish Protests In Support Of German Farmers?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows Polish truckers have recently joined the German Farmers protesters. THIS IS HUGE🚜 Polish truckers have now joined in solidarity with the German farmers protest. SHARE – You won’t see this video on the media👇pic.twitter.com/twFjVubFt7 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 8, 2024

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video predates the current protest.

Fact Check:

German farmers are demonstrating in Berlin against the plan to end the tax break on diesel used for farming, Euronews reported. Thousands of protesters in trucks and tractors participated in the protest with signs reading, “No farmers, no future.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show video of Polish truckers protesting in solidarity with the German farmers protest. The video shows many semi-truck cabs driving on a highway. The caption reads, “THIS IS HUGE Polish truckers have now joined in solidarity with the German farmers protest. SHARE – You won’t see this video on the media.”

The claim is inaccurate. This video was posted before the German protests on Dec. 22, 2023. The Polish protests are related to the new policies that limited how many Ukrainian drivers could come to Poland at the end of the European Union, according to NPR.

The trucker protests were halted at the end of December, Politico reported. Ukrainian authorities said that the protest has been halted and have indicated that "Border guards are working together with customs officers to ensure that as many trucks as possible cross the border."