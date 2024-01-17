FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Falsely Claims To Show Sobbing Child In Gaza

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a child sobbing in Gaza while discussing the difficulties her family has faced as a result of the Israel-Hamas War.

The original video, shared on YouTube by Al Jazeera, shows a Syrian child discussing her family’s displacement after their tent burned down.

The Facebook video purports to show a child sobbing in Gaza while discussing the difficulties her family has faced as a result of the Israel-Hamas War. “Death is better than all these things that have happened. I swear,” the child appears to say at one point, according to on-screen text. “Children should not feel this way,” the video’s caption reads.

The video does not show a child in Gaza but rather in Syria. The original video, shared on YouTube by Al Jazeera, shows a Syrian child discussing her family’s displacement after their tent burned down.

“‘We burn my heart from the inside.’ A Syrian child cries over the tragedy of her displaced family after their tent burned down in northern Syria,” a translation of the video’s caption reads.

Another iteration of the video was shared on Facebook on Jan. 9 with the Al Jazeera logo visible. A translation of that video’s caption indicates the girl lives in a tent in a camp in Idlib. (RELATED: Image Claiming To Show Aftermath Of Strike On Houthis Is From 2015)

Likewise, the clip of the girl discussing her life in Syria has been shared on Instagram by the non-profit organization Emergency Response Team.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact has not found the clip included in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also has not issued a statement about the clip on its website or verified X account.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.