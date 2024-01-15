FACT CHECK: Image Claiming To Show Aftermath Of Strike On Houthis Is From 2015

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show the aftermath of strikes on Houthi rebels.

Did the Houthis really think this through? pic.twitter.com/CMexfRBstk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 12, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image is from 2015.

Fact Check:

The U.S. and the U.K launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking several targets, according to The Associated Press. The Houthis have launched several attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, striking several, the outlet reported.

Social media users are showing an image of an explosion, claiming it shows the airstrikes on the Houthis. One user wrote, “Did the Houthis really think this through?”

Check Your Fact previously fact-checked this image, however, in September 2022. The image is from China and shows an explosion from 2015. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

At the time, Check Your Fact reported, “The video is years old. The footage was first shared in 2015 and shows a massive explosion in Tianjin, China that was at a warehouse that contained dangerous and flammable chemicals, according to CBS News. The explosion killed 17 people and injured 32, the outlet reported, citing Chinese state media.”

Social media users have spread misinformation around the Houthis before. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming to show a Houthi attack on an American warship and a video claiming to show a Houthi wedding on an Israeli ship.