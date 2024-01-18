FACT CHECK: Fake CNN Headline Claiming Ben Carson Discovered A Natural Remedy For High Blood Pressure Spread Online

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN article reporting that former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced a natural remedy for high blood pressure.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated, a CNN spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Carson recently compared former President Donald Trump to the biblical King David of Israel during a Fox News interview, according to the Daily Beast. He stated that many people would regard King David as “a horrible guy,” but that “he was a man after God’s own heart,” Mediaite reported.

A Facebook post purports to share a CNN article that covers a discovery made by Ben Carson. The image appears to show a CNN article and a picture of Carson with his hands clasped together.

The alleged headline reads, “72-years-old Dr. Ben Carson: Do not kill the heart with chemistry! If your blood pressure is higher 140/80, drink 2 tablespoons of…” Underneath this, more text reads, “May God’s blessings come upon you at this moment Amen!”

“Dr. Ben Carson discovered 3 completely natural ingredients, and as a result, blood pressure disappeared forever,” the caption reads. “Headaches go away, blood cholesterol levels decrease, and symptoms caused by increased blood pressure disappear.”

There are no matching articles on CNN’s website or any posts about the claim on its social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about Carson making this announcement. (RELATED: Facebook Video Does Not Show CNN Ad Mentioning Ukraine)

The Facebook post includes a link to a product page for porcini mushroom infused oil and is entirely unrelated to the claim.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed that the image is fabricated in an email to Check Your Fact.