FACT CHECK: No, Biden Is Not Sending U.S. Troops To Fight Russia

A video shared on Instagram alleges President Joe Biden is sending U.S. troops to fight Russia.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was taken out of context. A White House spokesperson said the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

An Instagram post claims to show Biden saying that he intends to send U.S. troops to fight Russian forces. The post shares a video of Biden speaking between two flags and includes several instances of text overlaid.

“(We’ve) committed as a NATO member that we’d defend every inch of NATO territory,” Biden says in the clip. “Then we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops — American troops fighting Russian troops if he moves into other parts of NATO.”

“Says he’s sending US to FIGHT RUSSIA,” reads text overlaid on the video. “Would you die for Joe Biden and (Ukraine)?”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Biden making such a statement. (RELATED: No, Joe Biden Did Not Plagiarize A Speech From Hillary Clinton)

The full speech was uploaded to YouTube last month and the statement at about the 3:00 timestamp. In context, he says that American troops would be fighting Russian troops if Russian President Vladimir Putin “moves into other parts of NATO.” The full transcript can be found on the White House website.

“This is false. If you look at the transcript of the President’s remarks, that is exactly what he said he does NOT want to have happen,” a White House spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.