FACT CHECK: Social Media Post Suggests Israel Is Selling Bloody Palestinian Baby Doll

A video shared on social media purports Israel is selling bloody Palestinian dolls. Israel deliberately makes and sells Palestinian baby dolls, complete with blood attached to the doll’s body! Israel is so cruel!#EndIsraelsGenocide pic.twitter.com/GrrmoEoVUD — Baluqiya (@50yearjourney) January 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The doll was made by a Mexican artist and had no relation to the current situation in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel has launched air strikes in southern Gaza, with sources suggesting these are the most intense strikes since the conflict began , BBC News reported. Medicine is being sent to the Israeli hostages that are being held by Hamas while Palestinian civilians receive aid in exchange.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Israel is selling bloody dolls that are meant to mock the children that have been killed in the conflict in Gaza. The post shares a video of the alleged dolls in plastic packaging with an Israeli flag, American flag and characters from the video game “Gears of War.” The caption reads, “Israel deliberately makes and sells Palestinian baby dolls, complete with blood attached to the doll’s body! Israel is so cruel!”

In an Instagram post he explained that this doll was made in an effort to raise awareness about the conflict in Gaza and to support the Palestinians. In the post he explains that he made the doll and asked the store owner if he could photograph the doll on the shelves. A translation of the post reads in part, “We are with Palestine, no doubt. On January 5 we approached lxs walking toy dealers in the framework of the ‘Kings Day’ to whom we explained the purpose of this project, without hesitation lended their positions to take a shot and some photos taking care to do it quickly to avoid looks curious about the passers-by.”