FACT CHECK: Was Trump’s Win In Iowa The Smallest Margin In Republican History?
A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump’s victory in Iowa was the smallest margin of any Republican candidate in American history.
Can the media please stop saying tonight was a “win” for Donald Trump? Trump’s margin of victory was the *smallest* of any Republican candidate in American history, half of caucus goers voted against him, & he is standing on trial tomorrow as a sexual abuser. Trump is a LOSER.
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The Associated Press (AP) stated Trump’s victory was “a record-setting win.”
Fact Check:
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that Trump’s recent Republican caucus victory was won with the smallest margin in its history. The post also criticizes the media’s coverage of the win and Trump himself.
The post reads, “Can the media please stop saying tonight was a ‘win’ for Donald Trump? Trump’s margin of victory was the *smallest* of any Republican candidate in American history, half of caucus goers voted against him, & he is standing on trial tomorrow as a sexual abuser. Trump is a LOSER.”
The claim is inaccurate. Trump did not see the smallest margin of victory. Credible news reports, such as Snopes, have indicated that Trump had a record-breaking win in Iowa. The AP reported Trump “scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his rivals languishing far behind.”
Trump won the state with a margin of 23,420 votes. He received 56,260 and DeSantis second place showing was 32,840. Previous Republican Iowa caucuses saw much lower margins of victory. In 2016 Sen. Ted Cruz won 51,666 votes and Trump came in second with 45,427 votes, a margin of 6,239 votes, according to The New York Times. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)
