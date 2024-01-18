FACT CHECK: Was Trump’s Win In Iowa The Smallest Margin In Republican History?

Can the media please stop saying tonight was a “win” for Donald Trump? Trump’s margin of victory was the *smallest* of any Republican candidate in American history, half of caucus goers voted against him, & he is standing on trial tomorrow as a sexual abuser. Trump is a LOSER.

A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump’s victory in Iowa was the smallest margin of any Republican candidate in American history.

Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his Presidential bid. Fox News reports that Ramaswamy arrived at a Trump rally in New Hampshire and offered his endorsement to Trump. Trump then commented that he would be working with Ramasamy in the future.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that Trump’s recent Republican caucus victory was won with the smallest margin in its history. The post also criticizes the media’s coverage of the win and Trump himself.

The post reads, “Can the media please stop saying tonight was a ‘win’ for Donald Trump? Trump’s margin of victory was the *smallest* of any Republican candidate in American history, half of caucus goers voted against him, & he is standing on trial tomorrow as a sexual abuser. Trump is a LOSER.”