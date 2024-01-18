FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show German Protest In Support Of Palestine

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a recent pro-Palestinian protest in Germany.

🚨🚨⚡🇵🇸🇩🇪 In Germany, a large number of people chanted “together against fascism” Public declared their support for Palestine! pic.twitter.com/5AEigmyxIw — Fahad_ Heaven™ (The Wise) 🇵🇸 (@Fahad_Heaven) January 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The original video, also shared on X, shows a recent protest in Leipzig against Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Fact Check:

Talk of banning Germany’s right-wing AfD party has been prompted by claims that two of its members recently joined a meeting about deporting migrants, according to Deutsche Welle. The idea of potentially banning the party was previously proposed in December, Foreign Policy reported.

The X video, viewed over 3,000 times, purports to show a recent pro-Palestinian protest in Germany. “[The] public declared their support for Palestine!,” the video’s caption reads in part. In the video, a large crowd can be seen holding bright lights and chanting.

“We are on the streets in Leipzig today with over 10,000 people! We clearly oppose the fascist deportation plans of the AfD and the Values ​​Union and against the social shift to the right! All together against fascism!” the video’s caption reads.

Wir sind heute mit über 10.000 Menschen in Leipzig auf der Straße! Wir stellen uns klar gegen die faschistischen Deportationspläne von AfD und Werteunion und gegen den gesellschaftlichen Rechtsruck! Alle zusammen gegen den Faschismus! #le1501 #zusammengegenrechts #fckafd pic.twitter.com/Jxg2VRmLLs — Leipzig nimmt Platz (@platznehmen) January 15, 2024

According to a Jan. 17 article from Reuters, protests are occurring “nationwide” across Germany following a report that two senior members of the AfD party “joined a meeting to discuss plans for the mass deportation of citizens of foreign origin.” Additionally, more protests are scheduled for this Wednesday and Friday in Hamburg, the outlet indicated.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video included in any recent credible news reports about the current war between Israel and Hamas. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Recent Polish Protests In Support Of German Farmers?)

The AfD party advocates for “direct democracy, separation of powers and the rule of law, social market economy, subsidiarity, federalism, family and the living tradition of German culture,” according to its website.

Check Your Fact has contacted Germany’s AfD party for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.