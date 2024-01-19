FACT CHECK: No, Disney World Is Not Offering Free Admission For Black People During Black History Month

A video shared on TikTok claims Disney World is offering free admission for Black people during Black History Month.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a website that identifies itself as satirical.

Fact Check:

A TikTok video claims that Disney World is running a promotion that would allow Black people to receive free admission during Black History Month. The video claims that Disney would require all attendees to do a “rapid DNA test” and give free admission to those who have “African DNA.”

“Black People Can Go To Disney World For Free!” text overlaid on the video reads.

The claim originates as satire, however. It was posted by Mouse Trap News, and this account’s TikTok bio says, “Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE.”

An article corresponding to the TikTok video can be found on the site. Additionally, the site’s “About” page reads, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

There are no credible news reports about such a promotion occurring. (RELATED: No, Disney World Is Not Selling Park Tickets For Pets)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Disney spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.