FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an Iranian missile strike on Pakistan.

⚡ 🇮🇷🇵🇰 New Iranian missile attack against terrorists in Pakistan

Iranian ballistic missiles are striking the city of Torbat, in Pakistani Balochistan

Verdict: Misleading

The image is from Syria and is not related to the Pakistani-Iranian situation.

Fact Check:

Pakistan hit Iranian territory with airstrikes, saying it conducted strikes against terrorist positions in Iran, according to The New York Times. Iran earlier struck Pakistani territory with ballistic missiles, saying it was targeting militant groups, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a missile launch, claiming it shows an Iranian missile attack. One user wrote, “New Iranian missile attack against terrorists in Pakistan…Iranian ballistic missiles are striking the city of Torbat, in Pakistani Balochistan.”

This image, however, is not from the current tensions. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launching missiles into Syria in 2018, according to The Associated Press. The image also appears on Getty Images.

“Zulfiqar and Qiam ballistic missiles, targeting Syria, are launched by Iranians Revolutionary Guard in Kermanshah, Iran on October 01, 2018. Missiles were reported to hit Abu Kamal town of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province,” the image description reads.

The reason the IRGC launched missiles into Syria was to target “takfiri” militants, commonly associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and another militant group, according to The Associated Press.

