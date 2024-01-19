FACT CHECK: Did Michael Moore Endorse Trump?

Never did I think Michael Moore would hit the nail on the head. Absolutely stunned by what he has to say about Trump and Trump voters. pic.twitter.com/A4cvbB4i2o

Heading into the New Hampshire primary Trump holds a strong lead over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Fox News reported. Trump now has a double digit lead with 50% support of likely voters while Haley has 36%.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show Moore giving a speech apparently sharing positive attributes of Trump. The video allegedly shows Moore sharing a story of Trump defending the factory workings in Detroit.

