FACT CHECK: Did Michael Moore Endorse Trump?
A post shared on social media purportedly shows filmmaker Michael Moore endorsing Donald Trump for President.
Never did I think Michael Moore would hit the nail on the head. Absolutely stunned by what he has to say about Trump and Trump voters. pic.twitter.com/A4cvbB4i2o
— Sadie 🇺🇸 👩🌾 (@Sadie_NC) January 17, 2024
Verdict: False
The video is missing important context.
Fact Check:
Heading into the New Hampshire primary Trump holds a strong lead over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Fox News reported. Trump now has a double digit lead with 50% support of likely voters while Haley has 36%.
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show Moore giving a speech apparently sharing positive attributes of Trump. The video allegedly shows Moore sharing a story of Trump defending the factory workings in Detroit.
The caption reads, “Never did I think Michael Moore would hit the nail on the head. Absolutely stunned by what he has to say about Trump and Trump voters.”
The claim is inaccurate. The clip is edited to remove important context from Moore’s statement. There is no credible news report that suggests Moore endorsed Trump. The clip is from Moore’s 2016 movie called “Michael Moore in Trumpland.” At the end of the speech Moore argues against voting for Trump and suggests people will regret voting for him.
Moore uploaded a longer version of the clip to YouTube to respond to the claim that he endorsed Trump. The description of the video reads, “Here’s the REAL ending to Mike’s ANTI-Trump rant that was cut out by Trump supporters.” The Independent reported in 2016 that Trump also used part of Moore’s speech in a tweet. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)
