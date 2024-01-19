FACT CHECK: No Evidence To Support Facebook Post Claiming The Eiffel Tower Is On Fire

A post shared on Facebook purports the Eiffel Tower caught on fire in January 2024.

Verdict: False

There are neither credible news reports nor statements posted to the Eiffel Tower’s website or verified social media accounts repeating the claim.

Fact Check:

The Eiffel Tower was closed in late December after workers protested over contract negotiations, according to The Associated Press. A sign displayed on the monument at the time announced it was closed in multiple languages, the outlet reported.

“One of the world’s most iconic monuments, the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, is on fire. According to the latest news, firefighters are still unable to put out the blaze that broke out yesterday afternoon,” the Facebook post purports. The post includes a photo that appears to show the Eiffel Tower ablaze. In addition, the caption purports a fire also recently occurred at the Louvre Museum.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact ran a keyword search using the phrase “Eiffel Tower on fire January 2024” and did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. A Jan. 18 article from Reuters also labeling the claim as false is the top result in the search.

Likewise, statements repeating the claim have neither been shared on the Parisian monument’s official website nor its verified social media accounts. Additionally, Check Your Fact was not able to determine the origin of the image included in the Facebook post.

Furthermore, there are no credible news reports suggesting a fire also recently occurred at the Louvre Museum. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show U.S. Military Preparing To Fight The Houthis)

Although no statement was shared on the Eiffel Tower’s official website supporting the claim made via the Facebook post, a banner at the top of the monument’s website indicates it will be closing at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 due to unspecified “weather conditions.”

Check Your Fact has contacted the Eiffel Tower’s official website for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.