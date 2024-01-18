FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show US MIlitary Preparing To Fight The Houthis

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show the United States military preparing to fight the Houthis.

Alerts🚨 US🇺🇸 YEMEN🇾🇪 It seems that America has made the final decision to eliminate the Houthi terrorist organization…the coming hours are decisive. pic.twitter.com/TorK1adEWM — Simon ekpa after Mazi Nnamdi KANU (@EkpaKanu) January 2, 2024



Verdict: Misleading

The video is from 2013. The video was taken in South Korea.

Fact Check:

The U.S. struck Houthi missile sites Jan. 16, after the rebel group hit a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier with a missile, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The U.S. previously struck Houthi sites twice, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of U.S. military aircraft and claiming it shows the U.S. preparing to fight the Houthis. One user wrote, “It seems that America has made the final decision to eliminate the Houthi terrorist organization…the coming hours are decisive.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is a decade old. The video was taken in South Korea in 2013. The video’s title reads, “Massive USAF F-16 Elephant Walk At Kunsan Air Base South Korea.”

“F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters demonstrate an “elephant walk” formation as they taxi down a runway at Kunsan Air Base,” reads the video description. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

Misinformation around the Houthi-U.S. conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim about a downed F-22 fighter jet in Yemen.