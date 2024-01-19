FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Make A Truth Social Post Claiming He Marched With MLK

An image shared on Instagram purports to show a TRUTH Social post from former President Donald Trump claiming he marched with civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.

Verdict: False

The purported post does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account. There is no evidence he made the supposed remark.

Fact Check:

Trump held a 2024 campaign rally Wednesday in New Hampshire, according to The Associated Press. The rally followed an earlier court appearance where Trump sat on trial for allegedly defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who previously accused him of sexual assault, the outlet reported.

“Unlike Martin Luther King, Crooked Joe Biden and Deranged Jack Smith are persecuting me just because I put America first. I marched with King and he didn’t mind that I was white. I have a hole [sic] lot of black friends,” the purported TRUTH Social post shared on Instagram reads. The post has garnered over 13,000 likes as of writing.

The claim is false, however. The purported post mentioning King does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account. Likewise, the purported remark is not referenced on the former Republican President’s official website or in any recent credible news reports about him. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, also has not publicly addressed the claim via his verified X account. In addition, the post contains a typo, which immediately draws its authenticity into question.

Furthermore, a keyword search does not generate any credible results suggesting Trump actually marched with King, Jr. (RELATED: No, Clip Does Not Show Trump Saying He’ll Be President For ‘Four Years And Beyond’)

In a Jan. 15 article labeling the purported TRUTH Social post as false, Snopes pointed out that Trump was 21 years old at the time of King’s death. The outlet also did not find any evidence to suggest Trump ever marched with the well-known civil rights activist.

Check Your Fact has contacted Cheung for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.