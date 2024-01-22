FACT CHECK: Did Biden Remove The Large Bald Eagle From New Passport Design?
A post shared on social media purports that President Joe Biden removed the bald eagle from new passports.
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate.
Fact Check:
A post shared on Instagram, purports Biden removed the bald eagle from the U.S. passport. The post shows an image of the old version of the US passport that features an eagle in the background and then the new version with no bald eagle other than that on the U.S. seal.
The caption reads, “Why is the Biden regime removing patriotic imagery from the US passport? Perhaps it is the same reason it is removing statues and renaming anything related to our founding.”
The claim is inaccurate. An image of the eagle was placed on a different page and is still present in the passport. USA TODAY shared an image of page 4 of the new design that features the eagle in their fact check of the claim.
Furthermore, the redesign process began in 2012 under the Obama administration. These updated passports were issued as part of a test run in 2018 during the Trump administration and finalized in 2020. (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)
This is not the first time misinformation about Biden has been shared online.