FACT CHECK: No, Hebrew Channel 13 Did Not Announce The Killing Of Ben-Gvir’s Wife

A post shared on Facebook claims Hebrew Channel 13 announced the killing of Ayala Ben-Gvir, wife of Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Verdict: False

The claim does not appear on Hebrew Channel 13’s website or on its verified social media accounts. In addition, Ben-Gvir responded to social media rumors that she’d died, saying she was still alive, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Fact Check:

“Channel 13 Hebrew *Officially announces the killing of Ben Ghafir’s wife in the operation now*…. to hell and a miserable fate,” the Facebook post’s caption reads. While the post includes a photo of Ben-Gvir and his wife standing side-by-side, it does not provide a source to support the claim.

media The claim that Hebrew Channel 13 announced the killing of Ayala Ben-Gvir is false, as the claim is neither referenced on the outlet’s website nor its verified social accounts . In addition, Ayala Ben-Gvir responded to recent social media rumors that she’d died, saying she was still alive, according to the Jerusalem Post

The Post shared a statement she shared on X , the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that reads, “There was a rumor on the Arab networks that I was murdered in an attack in Adora, but unfortunately, the last time I checked, I am alive, thank God.”

ברשתות הערביות הריצו שמועה שנרצחתי בפיגוע באדורה, אבל לצערם בפעם האחרונה שבדקתי, אני ברוך ה’ בחיים. הנה תמונה מהיום להוכחה: (קרדיט לאחד מהמצלמים- אלקנה וולפסון) pic.twitter.com/ihs1IplY62 — אילה בן גביר (@ayalabengvir) January 16, 2024

Ayala’s husband, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has served as Israel’s Minister of National Security since 2022, according to Wikipedia

Check Your Fact has contacted Hebrew Channel 13 for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.