FACT CHECK: No, Hebrew Channel 13 Did Not Announce The Killing Of Ben-Gvir’s Wife
A post shared on Facebook claims Hebrew Channel 13 announced the killing of Ayala Ben-Gvir, wife of Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Verdict: False
The claim does not appear on Hebrew Channel 13’s website or on its verified social media accounts. In addition, Ben-Gvir responded to social media rumors that she’d died, saying she was still alive, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Fact Check:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected the creation of a Palestinian state amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to BBC News. Netanyahu made the revelation during a recent press conference, the outlet reported.
ברשתות הערביות הריצו שמועה שנרצחתי בפיגוע באדורה, אבל לצערם בפעם האחרונה שבדקתי, אני ברוך ה’ בחיים. הנה תמונה מהיום להוכחה:
(קרדיט לאחד מהמצלמים- אלקנה וולפסון) pic.twitter.com/ihs1IplY62
— אילה בן גביר (@ayalabengvir) January 16, 2024