FACT CHECK: Did Former President Donald Trump Post About Sparring With Muhammad Ali On Truth Social?

A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump made a Truth Social post about sparring with boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Grampa Rico is slowly sinking into the abyss… pic.twitter.com/1nGYGLFFsp — Russ Ranting (@RussGut) January 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is fabricated. The post is from a parody Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Video of Trump’s deposition has been released in which the former president makes bold claims about his presidency, including saving the world from “nuclear holocaust,” according to NBC. The video was released due to a freedom of information request and is seven-hours long.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Trump posted a story about sparring with Ali. The post claims to show a screenshot of the alleged post.

The post reads, “The great Cassius Clay used to spar with me. Not many people know that because I don’t like to boast. He could never hit me, though – have you ever seen bruises on my face? No bruises. He used to say: ‘Sir, you are a great dancer, probably the best there has ever been. Also, thank you, sir, for sparring with a black man.’ He had tears in his eyes that day.”

The claim is inaccurate. The post appears to stem from a parody Twitter account called Walter J. Black, who posted it Jan. 17. The account’s bio reads, “My tweets may contain traces of satire, parody and nuts.” The account mentioned in the comments of the original post that he created it in response to a user who accused him of thinking the post was real. It’s cute that you couldn’t work out that I made it. — Walter J. Black (@captain_stavros) January 18, 2024

Furthermore, there is no record of the post on Trump’s Truth Social account. The New York Times did report that Trump was acquainted with Ali. Trump said of Ali, “He was two people, in the ring, he was fierce, and outside of the ring, he was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)