FACT CHECK: Video Showing Donald Trump In Iowa Takes Place Before Death Of Melania Trump’s Mother

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show former President Donald Trump in Iowa instead of comforting his wife, Melania Trump, after the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs.

Verdict: Misleading

While the video does take place in Iowa, it was taken in September 2023. Melania Trump’s mother died in January 2024, with Donald Trump attending her funeral.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of Donald Trump signing a woman’s shirt, claiming it took place when Knavs died. (RELATED: No, Clip Does Not Show Trump Saying He’ll Be President For ‘Four Years And Beyond’)

This claim, however, is false. The video was taken in September 2023, months before Knavs died. The video was reported on by outlets such as USA Today and was taken by the Associated Press.

“Before leaving Bettendorf, Iowa, on a campaign swing through the state, Donald Trump stopped by a popular restaurant and autographed a waitresses’ white tank top. (Sept. 20),” reads the video description on the USA Today website.

Furthermore, Donald Trump attended the funeral of Knavs in January 2024, according to The Associated Press. Knavs died on Jan. 9, the outlet reported.

The Iowa caucuses also already took place when this post was taken. Trump won by 30 points, defeating his Republican opponents such as former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to The Associated Press.