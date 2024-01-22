FACT CHECK: Did A WEF Participant Go On An Expletive-Laden Rant In Davos?

A video shared on Instagram purports to show a World Economic Forum (WEF) participant going on an expletive-laden rant at the organization’s 2024 meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Verdict: False

Damon Imani, the video’s creator, indicated it was satirical in a Jan. 16 post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Fact Check:

The WEF’s 2024 meeting concluded Friday in Davos, according to Africa News. Artificial intelligence was the “dominant theme” of this year’s meeting, the outlet reported.

“F–k you, Klaus Schwab and f–k you, New World Order. We the people were born free, we will stay free, and you all of your globalist friends including everyone in this room, can go f–k yourselves,” the male participant appears to say in the Instagram video, as WEF founder Klaus Schwab and Swiss President Viola Amherd walk off stage at the event. A blue screen bearing the WEF logo with the words “Connection Lost” are then shown. The video has received over 1,000 likes as of writing.

The claim is false. The video was originally shared on X on Jan. 16 by Imani, who is a content creator. In a subsequent post shared on X the same day, Imani revealed the video is satirical.

“Satire but true. This video is also available on Rumble here and Klaus Schwab can go f himself,” Imani wrote.

Satire but true. This video is also available on Rumble here and Klaus Schwab can go f himself.https://t.co/22B6TawQ4r — Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 16, 2024

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any recent credible news reports supporting the claim. In fact, the opposite is true, as both USA Today and Snopes labeled the claim as false. In addition, the video is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Schwab also has not publicly commented on the video. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)

Furthermore, the purported participant does not appear in the original video sharing the welcoming remarks and special address at this year’s WEF meeting in Davos. Schwab and Amherd can be seen exiting the stage at the conclusion of the video, however.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.