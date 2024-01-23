FACT CHECK: No, CNN Did Not Report Houthis Destroyed The Chem Ranger

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims CNN reported that Houthis destroyed the Chem Ranger, a commercial vessel.

CNN UK Journalist: Yemen’s Houthis completely destroyed the Chem Ranger ship, and it cannot be maintained or returned to work. pic.twitter.com/o2gMpfTtHa — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) January 20, 2024

Verdict: False

A CNN spokesperson denied the claim. There is no evidence that CNN reported the destruction of the Chem Ranger or that the ship was destroyed.

Fact Check:

Houthi rebels attacked the Chem Ranger, a Marshall Islands-flagged and U.S.-owned commercial vessel, with missiles, according to CBS News. CENTCOM said that the missiles landed in the water and did not damage the vessel, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a claim that CNN reported that the vessel had been destroyed. One user wrote, “CNN UK Journalist: Yemen’s Houthis completely destroyed the Chem Ranger ship, and it cannot be maintained or returned to work.”

This claim, however, is false. Check Your Fact reviewed CNN’s website and did not find any reporting about the Chem Ranger being destroyed by the Houthis. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for any CNN reporting on the destruction of the Chem Ranger nor any media outlets reporting on it being destroyed.

CNN spokesperson Emily Kuhn denied the claim in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: No, Clip Does Not Show Trump Saying He’ll Be President For ‘Four Years And Beyond’)

“[T] hat’s not attributed to any CNN reporting (no link, no video, etc). CNN did not report that,” Kuhn said.

The origin of the claim appears to be from a Telegram channel called “Stay Free World.” The Telegram channel does not link to any CNN reporting about the matter.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Pentagon for comment.