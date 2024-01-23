FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Of Palestinian Girl Crying Over Home Being Demolished Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a Palestinian girl crying over Israel purportedly demolishing her home amid its war with Hamas.

“Stop! Where will we live?” A Palestinian girl cries as Israel demolishes her home in Jerusalem, leaving her and her family homeless. someone tell me what Israel is “defending itself”??? pic.twitter.com/GqinoVP2f2 — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) January 15, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on Facebook in August 2020, meaning it predates the current war between Israel and Hamas. Another iteration of the video, shared on YouTube, indicates the home was demolished because the family did not have a permit.

Fact Check:

Twenty-five thousand Palestinians have died as a result of the current Israel-Hamas War, The Associated Press reported, citing data from the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip. The number follows a recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he said he rejects a Palestinian state, according to the outlet.

“‘Stop! Where will we live?’ A Palestinian girl cries as Israel demolishes her home in Jerusalem, leaving her and her family homeless,” the X video, viewed over 400,000 times, purports.

The viral clip is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas War, however. The video was originally shared on Facebook in August 2020 by Observer News and featured a similar caption. The video received over 150 views at the time.

In addition, the video was also shared on YouTube in August 2020. A translation of the video’s caption claims the home was demolished because the family did not have a permit.

“A Palestinian girl cries as she watches the demolition of her family’s home south of occupied Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation forces under the pretext of not having a permit,” the translated caption reads.

According to a 2020 report from Middle East Eye, four Palestinian families were forced to destroy their own homes and avoid fines under an order from the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also has not publicly issued a statement commenting on the video. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)

Check Your Fact has contacted Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.