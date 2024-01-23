FACT CHECK: Photo Of George Bush Edited To Include Osama Bin Laden

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Video Showing Donald Trump In Iowa Takes Place Before Death Of Melania Trump's Mother
FACT CHECK: Has Nikki Haley Been Disqualified For The Presidency?
FACT CHECK: Reported Measles Exposure In Virginia Not Linked To Disease X
FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Of Palestinian Girl Crying Over Home Being Demolished Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict