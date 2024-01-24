FACT CHECK: Did The Marines Arrested Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly?

A post shared on social media purports that the Marines arrested former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Sorry about himself, but they forced him to choose wrongful direction against our country with a deep state and US Corporation. Marines Arrest Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11 PM. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was… pic.twitter.com/P2mEK6L9qp — M Reza Salami (@RezaSalami1220) January 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The report stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Kelly was arrested for treason while at his home in Pennsylvania. This post shares this information in text format and includes a photo of the former White House Chief of Staff.

The caption reads, “Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was arrested by U.S. Marines last night on treason charges at his home in rural Pennsylvania, a source in General Eric. M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News. He said an elite scout/sniper platoon surrounded Kelly’s four-acre ranch, storming it after Kelly refused orders to step outside, unarmed, with his hands above his head.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claims stem from a satirical news report called Real Raw News. The “about section“ self identifies as parody. The disclaimer reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Kelly was Trump’s White House chief of staff. He recently came out against Trump’s reelection and said Trump is “A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law,” according to CNN. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

