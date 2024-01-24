FACT CHECK: No, Klaus Schwab Did Not Admit ‘Political Revolution’ Is Destroying His ‘Great Reset’ Agenda

A post shared on Facebook claims World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairperson Klaus Schwab purportedly admitted that “political revolution” is destroying his “Great Reset” agenda.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 19 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

The WEF recently held its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to Quartz. The meeting included 3,000 people, including 1,600 business leaders, the outlet reported.

“Klaus Schwab Admits ‘Political Revolution’ Against The ‘Great Reset’ Is Destroying His Agenda,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 19 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, Pope Francis Did Not Authorize The WEF To Rewrite A ‘Fact Checked’ Holy Bible)

The article includes a video clip of Schwab posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in which he describes the “anti-system movement.” Schwab’s remarks are not recent but rather stem from an address he made about the “Challenges of Globalism” during the 2017 World Government Summit.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Schwab made the purported remark about “political revolution” destroying his “Great Reset” agenda. In addition, neither the WEF nor Schwab have publicly released statements responding to the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.