FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Taylor Swift Wearing An Anti-Trump Shirt

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows musician Taylor Swift wearing a shirt in opposition of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally altered. The original photo was taken at the 2019 Time 100 Gala and shows Swift wearing a pink dress, not an anti-Trump shirt.

Fact Check:

A 33-year-old man was arrested for loitering outside Swift’s home in New York City for the second time in three days, according to ABC News. He was charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking, the outlet reported.

A Facebook image appears to show Taylor Swift smiling while wearing a shirt that says “NOPE Not again.” The “O” in “NOPE” is a stylized depiction of Trump’s hair and a red tie.

“Well said no more trump,” the caption reads. “I love this shirt.” The caption also includes a link to purchase the shirt.

The photo has been digitally altered, however. An identical image of Swift’s face was taken at the 2019 Time 100 Gala, according to a caption on Getty Images. Both images show her with the same makeup, hair, bejeweled headband and facial expression. The photo on Getty Images is a headshot and does not show her wearing the alleged shirt, it is clear that her outfit is sleeveless as her shoulders can be seen. Swift’s head appears to have been photoshopped onto someone else’s body.

Other images from the event show that she is wearing a light pink and yellow dress.

Swift has previously expressed distaste for Trump, as she told him “we will vote you out” in 2020, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Video Shows A Motorcade For Donald Trump, Not Taylor Swift)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Swift spokesperson and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.