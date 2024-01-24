FACT CHECK: Tunnel Located In Brooklyn Is Not Less Than A Mile From Epstein’s Former Residence

A post shared on Instagram purports a tunnel found in Brooklyn, New York, next to the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, is located less than a mile from the late financier turned sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former residence.

Verdict: False

Google Maps shows the distance between the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters and Epstein’s residence is more than 11 miles.

Fact Check:

Nine people were arrested for clashing with police after they allegedly blocked a cement truck from filling in an underground tunnel next to the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, according to local outlet ABC 7 NY. The men arrested at the Brooklyn synagogue were charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, which has received over 100 likes, purports the tunnel found next to the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, which is located less than a mile from Epstein’s former residence. The post further claims the tunnel is “full of bloody mattresses and baby carriages,” which were discovered following “a massive Epstein info dump.”

The claim is false, however. According to its website, the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters is located at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, while Epstein’s former residence is located at 9 East 71 Street, according to Town and Country Magazine.

When the two addresses are entered into Google Maps with the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters as the starting point, the distance between the locations is more than 11 miles. Alternatively, when Epstein’s residence is entered into Google Maps as the starting point, the distance between the locations ranges between 12 and 15 miles.

Likewise, a keyword search using the terms “Chabad,” “tunnel,” and “Epstein” do not generate any credible news reports suggesting a link between the late financier turned sex offender and the tunnel. In fact, the opposite is true. Articles from both USA Today and Logically Facts, which also labeled the claim as false, appear in the list of results.

Earlier this month, Check Your Fact debunked a different social media post that claimed the same tunnel, found in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, was purportedly being used for sex trafficking. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson denied the claim, according to Lead Stories. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Oil Tanker Attacked By Houthis)

