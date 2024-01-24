FACT CHECK: Video Shows Airstrikes From Jan. 11, Not Jan. 22

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show Jan. 22 airstrikes against the Houthis by the United States and the United Kingdom.

BREAKING🚨: The US and UK are bombing Yemen to help Israel commit a genocide. The people did not ask for this! BRITAIN RISE AGAINST THE ZIONIST DISEASE CONTROLLING YOUR COUNTRY SINCE WORLD WAR 1! pic.twitter.com/qdjz6iFIM1 — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) January 22, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from Jan. 11, not Jan. 22. The video shows the first strikes against the Houthis by the U.S. and U.K.

Fact Check:

The U.S. and U.K. conducted a new round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to Axios. This is the eighth round of American strikes against the Houthis in the last two weeks, CBS News reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video of explosions, claiming it shows the new round of strikes from the U.S. and the U.K. One user wrote, “BREAKING🚨: The US and UK are bombing Yemen to help Israel commit a genocide. The people did not ask for this! BRITAIN RISE AGAINST THE ZIONIST DISEASE CONTROLLING YOUR COUNTRY SINCE WORLD WAR 1!”

However, the video is from Jan. 11 and shows the first round of strikes against the Houthis, not the latest. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared on X on Jan. 11 by Aurora Intel, an account that tracks events, specializing in the Middle East.

Three pieces of footage reportedly from this evenings events in Yemen, can’t find anything historical for them so I believe they are authentic from tonight currently. pic.twitter.com/ywAfioXfZa — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 12, 2024

“Three pieces of footage reportedly from this evenings events in Yemen, can’t find anything historical for them so I believe they are authentic from tonight currently,” Aurora Intel tweeted.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked the claim in a Jan. 22 tweet. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)

This video is being widely shared at the moment as breaking footage of the new round of US and UK strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels tonight. The video is not new. It shows the first round of attacks by the US and UK on the Houthis on 11/12 January. pic.twitter.com/MncFVgehbF — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 22, 2024



“This video is being widely shared at the moment as breaking footage of the new round of US and UK strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels tonight. The video is not new. It shows the first round of attacks by the US and UK on the Houthis on 11/12 January,” Sadarizadeh tweeted.