FACT CHECK: Did Biden Change The State Of The Union Address From Summer To March?

A post shared on social media purports President Joe Biden moved the date of the State of the Union address from the summer to March 7.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

The Biden Administration has demanded Texas give Border Patrol access to a riverfront park, the Associated Press reported. The park is commonly used by illegal immigrants to cross and has installed razor wire.

A post shared on Instagram claims that Biden moved the State of the Union address from the summer to March 7. The information is shared by a man outside in sunglasses in a video.

The caption reads, “Why are they doing the state Of union in march ? They have nobody else !! Zero.”

The claim is inaccurate. House Speaker Mike Johnson invited Biden to give a joint address on March 7. This date comes after the March 5 super Tuesday vote. The State of the Union usually occurs in winter. Every president since 1960 has typically given the State of the Union address in January or February, not in the summer, according to The American Presidency Project.

Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker. https://t.co/YChdO92WQK — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2024

There were no statements that the date was changed, or was anything other than March 7. It has been previously established that the State of the Union is given at the invitation of the Speaker of the House.

The constitution calls for an address on the state of the union saying, “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

