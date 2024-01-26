FACT CHECK: Did The Government Of Yemen Declare US And UK As Terror Groups?

A post shared on social media purports the Government of Yemen declared the U.S. and U.K. as terrorist groups.

BREAKING: YEMEN DECLARES THE USA AND UK AS TERRORISTS Yemen’s Parliament has declared US and UK governments “Global Terrorists Networks.” pic.twitter.com/tzeLiWXccE — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The United State and the United Kingdom have carried out their eighth attack against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, CNN reported. The Defense Department claimed the attacks were successful in targeting Houthi infrastructure.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Yemen has now designated both the U.S. and U.K. as terrorists. The post shares an image of American President Joe Biden with his finger pointed and a snarl on his face, and an image of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his hands on his temples.

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports that the government of Yemen declared that the U.S. and U.K. are terrorist organizations. The United States has relisted the Houthi rebels within Yemen as a terror group, according to DW. The Houthis are not the official government of Yemen, they are a rebel group within the country, according to Al Jazeera.

Yemen has asked for the U.S. to aid them in the fight against the Houthis, The Guardian reported. Yemen’s Presidential leadership council is seeking to mount an offensive against the Houthis if the U.S. and U.K. are willing to provide training and equipment. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

This is not the first time misinformation was shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.