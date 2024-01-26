FACT CHECK: No, The WEF Has Not Declared A ‘War On Coffee’ Due To Carbon Emissions

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) has purportedly declared a “war on coffee” due to carbon emissions.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 22 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A WEF spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Conversations about geopolitics, including Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as artificial intelligence, were featured at the WEF’s recent annual meeting in Davos, according to The Guardian. Business leaders from multiple countries attended the event, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the WEF has purportedly declared a “war on coffee” due to carbon emissions. The post includes a video of Swiss banker Hubert Keller speaking during a WEF event where he says, “the coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee… Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere.”

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 22 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, Klaus Schwab Did Not Admit ‘Political Revolution’ Is Destroying His ‘Great Reset’ Agenda)

The article includes the same video of Keller that appears in the Facebook post. The video shows Keller discussing coffee during a panel session at this year’s WEF meeting in Davos. While Keller points out that coffee emits carbon, he never suggests limiting the amount of coffee a person is allowed to drink.

Likewise, the claim that the WEF has declared “a war on coffee” and plans to limit individuals’ coffee consumption as a result is neither found on the organization’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Yann Zopf, a WEF spokesperson, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The World Economic Forum never suggested to ration coffee to ‘No More Than 2 or 3 Cups Each Per Year.’ This is false information created to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges,” Zopf said.