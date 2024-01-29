FACT CHECK: No, AP News Did Not Report On Benjamin Netanyahu Saying ‘Israel Stands With Texas’

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows an AP News article reporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel stands with Texas.”

Bro you can’t be serious pic.twitter.com/y7Rs7LKpDn — Pyramid Chad (@pyrameadhead) January 26, 2024

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. AP did not report this, a spokesperson for the outlet confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a 5-4 ruling that would allow federal agents to remove barbed wire at the border between Texas and Mexico, according to Business Insider. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back against this ruling, with 25 states with Republican governors signing a statement backing insisting that the razor wire should remain, USA Today reported.

An X image appears to show an AP News article alleging Netanyahu has spoken in support of Texas. The purported article includes an image of Netanyahu in front of an Israeli flag.

The alleged headline, “‘Israel stands with Texas’ declares Israel P.M. Benjamin Netanyahu.”

The photo has been digitally fabricated, however. There are no matching search results for the alleged article on the AP News website or any of its verified social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about Netanyahu making this statement.

“AP did not report this,” an AP News spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

Abbott has shown support for Israel in the past. He met with Netanyahu in November 2023, stating, “Texas has always, and will always, support Israel and the Israeli people,” according to a press release from Abbott’s office. (RELATED: Was Benjamin Netanyahu Named Time Magazine’s ‘Killer Of The Year?’)



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Netanyahu spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.