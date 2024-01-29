FACT CHECK: Did A British General Die In Gaza?

A post shared on Facebook claims a British general died in Gaza.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that a British general has died in Gaza. The man in the image is not a British general. The image is also from 2008.

Fact Check:

Gen. Patrick Sanders, the head of the British Army, warned that British citizens could possibly fight in a future land war, according to CBS News. He also said that the current British Army was too small, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a British soldier alongside claims that a British general named Alexander Emmanuel died in Gaza.

However, there is no evidence that a British general died. If one had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact could not find any general named Alexander Emmanuel, who allegedly led the “Claw” battalion.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken in 2008. The image description reads, “Corporal John Horn, an operator on a challenger tank from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, with Fiance Laura Mcgee at the Wessex Barracks in Bad Fallingbostel, Germany, after returning from Iraq.”

While it appears that at least two British nationals have died fighting in the Israeli-Hamas War, they were part of the Israel Defense Forces, not the British military. UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Dec. 5 that there “simply is not going to be a deployment, so that will not be required” when asked if he could assure that British troops would not be deployed to Gaza, Israel and the West Bank without approval from the House of Commons.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh debunked the claim in a Jan. 20 tweet. Full Fact also debunked this claim. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)

Check Your Fact reached out to the UK Ministry of Defense for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.