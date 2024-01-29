FACT CHECK: No, US Aircraft Carrier Did Not Have Yemeni Flag

A video shared on X claims that a United States Navy aircraft carrier had a Yemeni flag.

A US Navy raises the Yemeni flag !!! They supporting Yemen !!! We stand with Gaza pic.twitter.com/FV2KVThpzL — Ahmed Hassn 🇾🇪 احمد حسن (@abn_alhassan) January 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The flag is not Yemeni. The flag appears to be American.

Fact Check:

U.S. Central Command said that the Houthi rebels, a designated terrorist group, targeted the USS Carney with an anti-ship ballistic missile, according to Fox News. The warship successfully shot down the missile, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a U.S. warship raising the Yemeni flag. One user wrote, “A US Navy raises the Yemeni flag !!!They supporting Yemen !!! We stand with Gaza.”

The video, though, does not show this. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows the USS Carl Vinson. The video was shared on YouTube in early January, with the video title saying it was taken in Manila Bay, which is in the Philippines.

The flag colors in the video appear to be red, white and blue, which are the colors of the U.S. flag. The Yemeni flag is black, white and red. An older image from 2018, posted by the Navy Judge Advocate Corps, shows that the colors of the flags on a different US naval vessel are red, white and blue.

A spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command told Check Your Fact in an email that the “bunting on the ship represent the colors of the United States and is standard decoration on a Navy vessel.”

MisBar also debunked this claim. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)